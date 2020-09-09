Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stollen Cerberus B-roll

    GREECE

    09.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Stollen Cerberus VII Ramstein Air base C-130s flying over Athens greece, September 8th through the 12th.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777303
    VIRIN: 200909-F-ZV099-483
    Filename: DOD_108109988
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stollen Cerberus B-roll, by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany

    Air Force

    Ramstein

    Healthy

    Covid-19

    Face coverings

