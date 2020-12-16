Lieutenant Commander April Allen sends her holiday message.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 03:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777288
|VIRIN:
|201216-D-GW628-530
|Filename:
|DOD_108109920
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lieutenant Commander April Allen, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT