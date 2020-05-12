Instructors from Tektopia came to Misawa Airbase to lead a camp for Misawa Airbase's Edgren Middle-High School students and Misawa City students. The camp instilled leadership and innovation in the students and to build an even better relationship between Misawa City and Misawa Airbase.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 02:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777271
|VIRIN:
|201205-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109871
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Innovators Camp, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
