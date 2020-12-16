Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA visits Soldiers in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    12.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston fires rounds from an M1A2 Abrams tank with Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division near Camp Buehring, Kuwait December 17, 2020. 2ABCT is deployed to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 02:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777267
    VIRIN: 201216-A-CE061-574
    Filename: DOD_108109867
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA visits Soldiers in Kuwait, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    SMA
    1-6 IN
    2ABCT

