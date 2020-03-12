I had the opportunity to speak with Chaplain Greenberg about why he joined the U.S. Navy, and how he carries himself as a Chaplain.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 01:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777262
|VIRIN:
|201203-M-PI012-571
|Filename:
|DOD_108109758
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, Pacific Spotlight: Chaplain Greenberg, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
