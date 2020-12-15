Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 37 miles offshore Galveston, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston-Galveston MH-65 helicopter aircrew lowers a rescue basket to a injured crewmember 37 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020. The individual was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 22:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777256
    VIRIN: 201215-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108109719
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 37 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT