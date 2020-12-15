A Coast Guard Air Station Houston-Galveston MH-65 helicopter aircrew lowers a rescue basket to a injured crewmember 37 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020. The individual was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 22:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777256
|VIRIN:
|201215-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109719
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 37 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
