Arizona National Guard Spc. William Smith, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, receives the COVID-19 vaccine. Spc. Smith was the first Guardsman to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona and was one of ten front line workers to receive the vaccine during a formal televised debut. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 21:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777254
|VIRIN:
|201216-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108109677
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First Arizona National Guard Soldier receives COVID-19 vaccine, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
