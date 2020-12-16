Marines with, Drill Instructor School, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego graduate from Drill Instructor School at, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Ca., Dec. 16, 2020. After graduation drill instructors will be assigned to a training company and begin training recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 20:58
|Category:
|Video ID:
|777251
|VIRIN:
|201215-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109576
|Length:
|00:38:17
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drill Instructor School Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT