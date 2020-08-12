Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 6 people from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Constable, a boatswain's mate from Coast Guard Station Galveston, describes the rescue of four adults, two infants and three dogs from grounded vessels Dec. 8, 2020, at Station Galveston. On Oct. 9, 2020, a Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crew responded to a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, whose passengers did not have lifejackets and were concerned about possible rollovers occurring due to weather conditions caused by Hurricane Delta. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777247
    VIRIN: 201208-G-VY010-1002
    Filename: DOD_108109552
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 6 people from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Coast Guard
    Station Galveston
    Hurricane Delta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT