Coast Guard rescues 6 people from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas

Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Constable, a boatswain's mate from Coast Guard Station Galveston, describes the rescue of four adults, two infants and three dogs from grounded vessels Dec. 8, 2020, at Station Galveston. On Oct. 9, 2020, a Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crew responded to a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, whose passengers did not have lifejackets and were concerned about possible rollovers occurring due to weather conditions caused by Hurricane Delta. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)