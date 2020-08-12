Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Constable, a boatswain's mate from Coast Guard Station Galveston, describes the rescue of four adults, two infants and three dogs from grounded vessels Dec. 8, 2020, at Station Galveston. On Oct. 9, 2020, a Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crew responded to a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, whose passengers did not have lifejackets and were concerned about possible rollovers occurring due to weather conditions caused by Hurricane Delta. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777247
|VIRIN:
|201208-G-VY010-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108109552
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 6 people from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
