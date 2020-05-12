Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers conduct pre-mobilization training at Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Nearly 150 Army Reserve Soldiers from the 340th Chemical Company, 450th Chemical Battalion, 455th Chemical Brigade, 76th Operational Response Command recently spent several weeks at Fort Hood, Texas conducting pre-mobilization training. This video shows one day of marksmanship training and a special visit from Maj. Gen. Miles Davis, commander, 76th Operational Response Command. (Official U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers conduct pre-mobilization training at Fort Hood, by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    Reserve
    north fort hood
    Army Reserve
    training
    76th

