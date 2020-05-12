Nearly 150 Army Reserve Soldiers from the 340th Chemical Company, 450th Chemical Battalion, 455th Chemical Brigade, 76th Operational Response Command recently spent several weeks at Fort Hood, Texas conducting pre-mobilization training. This video shows one day of marksmanship training and a special visit from Maj. Gen. Miles Davis, commander, 76th Operational Response Command. (Official U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 20:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777242
|VIRIN:
|201205-A-BQ341-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108109510
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers conduct pre-mobilization training at Fort Hood, by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
