Colonel Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and other base leaders informs the base community on the current Coronavirus situation via a live town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2020.(U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 18:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|777231
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109403
|Length:
|00:39:01
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright-Patterson AFB Coronavirus Situation Update Live Town Hall, by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT