AWOKEN MEMOIRS; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum – Jenny

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777199" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Army Air Service used over 5,000 Jennies to train pilots during World War I. This basic trainer was both inexpensive and easy to repair. In fact, Air Cadets learned to make their own repair--valuable knowledge when they were forced to land in a cow pasture some distance from the field. Cadets accumulated 50-60 hours in Jennies, then shipped out to France for advanced training in aircraft more like the pursuit planes they would eventually fly in combat. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum," consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.