    AWOKEN MEMOIRS; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum – Jenny

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Army Air Service used over 5,000 Jennies to train pilots during World War I. This basic trainer was both inexpensive and easy to repair. In fact, Air Cadets learned to make their own repair--valuable knowledge when they were forced to land in a cow pasture some distance from the field. Cadets accumulated 50-60 hours in Jennies, then shipped out to France for advanced training in aircraft more like the pursuit planes they would eventually fly in combat. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum," consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 16:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777199
    VIRIN: 201216-F-GY993-547
    Filename: DOD_108109035
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AWOKEN MEMOIRS; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum – Jenny, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

