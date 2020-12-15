55 From the Field: LTG Spellmon Discusses Pope Army Airfield Improvements Work

Lt. Gen Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, discusses improvement work to the Pope Army Airfield runway near Fayetteville, North Carolina with Col. Daniel Hibner, Savannah District, USACE commander and Col. Dave Fielder, XVIII Airborne Corps engineer on December 15, 2020.
