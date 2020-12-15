Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    55 From the Field: LTG Spellmon Discusses Pope Army Airfield Improvements Work

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, discusses improvement work to the Pope Army Airfield runway near Fayetteville, North Carolina with Col. Daniel Hibner, Savannah District, USACE commander and Col. Dave Fielder, XVIII Airborne Corps engineer on December 15, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 15:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777173
    VIRIN: 201215-A-OI229-463
    Filename: DOD_108108860
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55 From the Field: LTG Spellmon Discusses Pope Army Airfield Improvements Work, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Construction

    United States Army

    TAGS

    USACE
    Construction
    Fort Bragg
    Chief of Engineers
    Pope Army Airfield
    Savannah District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT