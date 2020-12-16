Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on FY2020 Retrospective on Security Cooperation Activities Worldwide with a look ahead to FY2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State       

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on FY2020 Retrospective on Security Cooperation Activities Worldwide with a look ahead to FY2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 15:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 777167
    Filename: DOD_108108809
    Length: 00:50:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT