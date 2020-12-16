Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Completes Contractor Sea Trials

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Boris, Seaman Jesse Schwab and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Vermeulen

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) returned to Naval Station Norfolk after completing contractor Sea Trials Dec. 16, 2020.
    Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, will enter a brief maintenance availability before the crew begins the basic phase to certify the ship for operations at sea.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777165
    VIRIN: 201216-N-IK871-2001
    Filename: DOD_108108803
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Completes Contractor Sea Trials, by PO3 Nicholas Boris, SN Jesse Schwab and PO3 Jacob Vermeulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    U.S. Navy
    KSG
    Contractor Sea Trials

