Kearsarge Completes Contractor Sea Trials

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) returned to Naval Station Norfolk after completing contractor Sea Trials Dec. 16, 2020.
Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, will enter a brief maintenance availability before the crew begins the basic phase to certify the ship for operations at sea.
