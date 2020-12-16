Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter James crew offloads

    PORT EVERGLADES, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) crew offloaded approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and approximately 8,800 pounds of marijuana worth more than $411.3 million at Port Everglades, Florida, Dec. 16, 2020. The Coast Guard's strong international relationships with key partners like the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands enable matched unity of effort to disrupt transnational criminal organizations that threaten America and our partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).

