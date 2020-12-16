Coast Guard Cutter James crew offloads

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) crew offloaded approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and approximately 8,800 pounds of marijuana worth more than $411.3 million at Port Everglades, Florida, Dec. 16, 2020. The Coast Guard's strong international relationships with key partners like the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands enable matched unity of effort to disrupt transnational criminal organizations that threaten America and our partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).