The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) crew offloaded approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and approximately 8,800 pounds of marijuana worth more than $411.3 million at Port Everglades, Florida, Dec. 16, 2020. The Coast Guard's strong international relationships with key partners like the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands enable matched unity of effort to disrupt transnational criminal organizations that threaten America and our partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777159
|VIRIN:
|201216-G-RS249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108108735
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter James crew offloads, by CPO Charly Hengen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT