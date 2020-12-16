Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is the animated opening used for the Bottom Line Up Front video-podcast series hosted by SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 14:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777151
    VIRIN: 201216-F-GK113-001
    Filename: DOD_108108653
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    SEAC
    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    BLUF
    Bottom Line Up Front
    SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López

