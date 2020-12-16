James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, discusses how leadership will change in the next digital decade during a live event hosted by the Atlantic Council, Dec. 16, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 14:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|777146
|Filename:
|DOD_108108623
|Length:
|00:57:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Official Discusses Tech, Policy, Leadership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT