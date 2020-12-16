Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Official Discusses Tech, Policy, Leadership

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, discusses how leadership will change in the next digital decade during a live event hosted by the Atlantic Council, Dec. 16, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 14:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 777146
    Filename: DOD_108108623
    Length: 00:57:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Official Discusses Tech, Policy, Leadership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
