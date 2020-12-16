Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Season Greeting from Swietoszow, Poland

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    12.16.2020

    297TH Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel, right, Forward Operating Site mayor, and Sgt. Ciera Bell, FOS administrative noncommissioned officer, both with the Alaska National Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group, give a holiday season greeting to friends and family back in Alaska from Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 16, 2020. The Soldiers, who left home in May, are finding festive ways to enjoy the holidays while being deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Dayton Will)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 10:56
    Category: Greetings
    Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    shout out
    greetings
    Poland
    Holiday Season
    Alaska National Guard

