Holiday Season Greeting from Swietoszow, Poland

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel, right, Forward Operating Site mayor, and Sgt. Ciera Bell, FOS administrative noncommissioned officer, both with the Alaska National Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group, give a holiday season greeting to friends and family back in Alaska from Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 16, 2020. The Soldiers, who left home in May, are finding festive ways to enjoy the holidays while being deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Dayton Will)