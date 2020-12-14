Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill and Barksdale Readiness Exercise

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maintenance teams, aircrew, and Airmen across the 2nd Bomb Wing coordinated with MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. during a readiness exercise to showcase nuclear combat capability.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777102
    VIRIN: 201214-F-TE158-544
    Filename: DOD_108107990
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill and Barksdale Readiness Exercise, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    Macdill
    MacDill AFB
    Barksdale AFB
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale

