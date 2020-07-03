Army Reserve Soldiers from various brigades with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), San Antonio, Texas, participate in the Best Warrior Competition 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 09:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777096
|VIRIN:
|200307-A-UX977-085
|Filename:
|DOD_108107726
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition, by MAJ Brandon Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT