    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Maj. Brandon Mace 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Army Reserve Soldiers from various brigades with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), San Antonio, Texas, participate in the Best Warrior Competition 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 09:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777096
    VIRIN: 200307-A-UX977-085
    Filename: DOD_108107726
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Best Warrior
    Army Reserve
    competition
    San Antonio
    BWC
    4th ESC

