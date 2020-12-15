Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A U.S. Coast Guard member from Coast Guard Cutter Northland sends a holiday message for the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Seaman Grant Callaway, a member onboard Coast Guard Cutter Northland provides a holiday message for this year's Armed Forces Bowl.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 10:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777091
    VIRIN: 201215-G-NJ244-005
    PIN: 2311
    Filename: DOD_108107695
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Hometown: PINEVILLE, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Coast Guard member from Coast Guard Cutter Northland sends a holiday message for the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    Holiday Season
    ARMFB20

