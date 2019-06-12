Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Training

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2019

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Marines at Goodfellow prepare for a field exercise by training on versatile radio observation and detection equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2019
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 191206-F-ED401-541
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

