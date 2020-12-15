Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit to NATO by the Prime Minister of Montenegro

    BELGIUM

    12.15.2020

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić to NATO Headquarters on Tuesday (15 December 2020).

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Location: BE

    NATO
    Montenegro
    OTAN
    Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić
    Zdravko Krivokapić

