Forest Light: Air Assault B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and troops from the 30th Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct an air assault during exercise Forest Light Eastern Army in mainland Japan, on Dec. 15, 2020. Forest Light is an annual bilateral training exercise that strengthens the interoperability and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to deter aggression and defeat any threat. This iteration is focused on seizing and defending key maritime terrain as an integrated force in support of naval operations in the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)