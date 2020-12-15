LTC Chris Buchner wishes her friends and family a safe and happy holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 02:52
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777015
|VIRIN:
|201215-D-GW628-605
|Filename:
|DOD_108106189
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LTC Chris Buchner, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT