    AFRC Leadership Holiday Video

    UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee and Mrs. Janis Scobee and Command Chief Master Sergeant Timothy White with Mrs. Edith White wish the AFRC Family Happy Holidays.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 00:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777012
    VIRIN: 201215-F-WY061-001
    Filename: DOD_108106157
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC Leadership Holiday Video, by Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
