Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee and Mrs. Janis Scobee and Command Chief Master Sergeant Timothy White with Mrs. Edith White wish the AFRC Family Happy Holidays.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 00:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|777012
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-WY061-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108106157
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRC Leadership Holiday Video, by Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
