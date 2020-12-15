Bravo Company Holiday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion send holiday wishes home to their friends and families from the Bayonet Assault Course at, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Ca., Dec. 15, 2020. The Bayonet Assault Course is designed to help teach recruits proper execution of bayonet techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)