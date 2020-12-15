Recruits with, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion send holiday wishes home to their friends and families from the Bayonet Assault Course at, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Ca., Dec. 15, 2020. The Bayonet Assault Course is designed to help teach recruits proper execution of bayonet techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 22:12
|Category:
|Video ID:
|776971
|VIRIN:
|201215-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108106005
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT