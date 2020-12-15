Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Holiday Message

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion send holiday wishes home to their friends and families from the Bayonet Assault Course at, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Ca., Dec. 15, 2020. The Bayonet Assault Course is designed to help teach recruits proper execution of bayonet techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 22:12
    Video ID: 776971
    VIRIN: 201215-M-HZ903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108106005
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Training

