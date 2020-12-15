NMCSD COVID-19 Vaccine Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (Dec. 15, 2020) An interview with Luis Velasco, a registered nurse assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) intensive care unit, Dec. 15. NMCSD and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton were selected by the Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID Task Force to receive the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine base on recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to be support several criteria, to include anticipated supply chain requirements, such as cold and bulk storage facilities, local population of at least 1,000 priority personnel across the military services, and sufficient medical personnel to administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)