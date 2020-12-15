Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCSD COVID-19 Vaccine Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    201215-N-DA693-5002
    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 15, 2020) An interview with Lt. j.g. Catherine Senoyuit, a registered nurse assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) emergency department, the first Sailor to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on board NMCSD Dec. 15. NMCSD and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton were selected by the Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID Task Force to receive the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine base on recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to be support several criteria, to include anticipated supply chain requirements, such as cold and bulk storage facilities, local population of at least 1,000 priority personnel across the military services, and sufficient medical personnel to administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 20:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 776950
    VIRIN: 201215-N-DA693-5002
    Filename: DOD_108105905
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD COVID-19 Vaccine Interview, by PO3 Jacob L Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    vaccination

    NMCSD

    COVID-19

    operation warp speed

    TAGS

    vaccine
    vaccination
    NMCSD
    COVID-19
    operation warp speed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT