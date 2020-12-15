Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVU Medicine at Sundale Nursing Home

    MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    WVU Medicine employees at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, West Virginia, administering vaccines to residents and employees as part of the West Virginia Phase 1 COVID-19 Vaccine roll out. Sundale was one of the first major outbreaks in West Virginia in March of 2020. It is now one of the first long-term care facilities in the state to receive the Pfizer vaccine to combat the global pandemic.

    Vaccinations
    WVNG
    COVID-19
    WVU Medicine

