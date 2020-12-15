WVU Medicine at Sundale Nursing Home

WVU Medicine employees at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, West Virginia, administering vaccines to residents and employees as part of the West Virginia Phase 1 COVID-19 Vaccine roll out. Sundale was one of the first major outbreaks in West Virginia in March of 2020. It is now one of the first long-term care facilities in the state to receive the Pfizer vaccine to combat the global pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776931
|VIRIN:
|201215-Z-BX255-1902
|Filename:
|DOD_108105872
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|MORGANTOWN, WV, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
