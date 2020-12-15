WVU Medicine at Sundale Nursing Home

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WVU Medicine employees at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, West Virginia, administering vaccines to residents and employees as part of the West Virginia Phase 1 COVID-19 Vaccine roll out. Sundale was one of the first major outbreaks in West Virginia in March of 2020. It is now one of the first long-term care facilities in the state to receive the Pfizer vaccine to combat the global pandemic.