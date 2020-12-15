A future where military helicopters are vibration-free may be years away, but U.S. Army technology is propelling researchers closer to that goal.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 17:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776909
|VIRIN:
|201215-A-FM346-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108105725
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Feel the vibration! No thanks, Army researchers say
LEAVE A COMMENT