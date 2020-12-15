Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Feel the vibration! No thanks, Army researchers say

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by T'Jae Ellis 

    Army Research Laboratory

    A future where military helicopters are vibration-free may be years away, but U.S. Army technology is propelling researchers closer to that goal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 17:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776909
    VIRIN: 201215-A-FM346-1002
    Filename: DOD_108105725
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Feel the vibration! No thanks, Army researchers say

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Helicopter

    TAGS

    science
    Army Research Laboratory
    UAV
    unmanned air systems
    rotorcraft technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT