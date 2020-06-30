Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland District Distinguished Civilian 2020 Award

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Video by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cancelled this year’s Retiree Luncheon out of concern for the safety and well-being of all involved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Normally, we also celebrate the selection of the Distinguished Civilian during the luncheon. This year, the District is recognizing Mr. Steve Stockton as the Distinguished Civilian for 2020 with this video.

    Steve made a lasting impact on the Portland District and the Corps that merits recognition for his incredible achievements during more than 41 years of service.

    The Portland District’s Distinguished Civilian Service Award is the District’s highest award given to career Department of Defense civilian employees whose careers reflect exceptional devotion to duty.

    Saying thank you for what Steve has accomplished including the profound legacy he left seems like a gross understatement. Steve set our Planning and Engineering Division up for long-term success, strengthening our ability to deliver vital civil works resources throughout the Pacific Northwest.

    We are proud to call you a Portland District Distinguished Civilian Employee.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    TAGS

    Engineers
    Award
    Portland
    Distinguished Civilian

