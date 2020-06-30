Portland District Distinguished Civilian 2020 Award

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cancelled this year’s Retiree Luncheon out of concern for the safety and well-being of all involved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Normally, we also celebrate the selection of the Distinguished Civilian during the luncheon. This year, the District is recognizing Mr. Steve Stockton as the Distinguished Civilian for 2020 with this video.



Steve made a lasting impact on the Portland District and the Corps that merits recognition for his incredible achievements during more than 41 years of service.



The Portland District’s Distinguished Civilian Service Award is the District’s highest award given to career Department of Defense civilian employees whose careers reflect exceptional devotion to duty.



Saying thank you for what Steve has accomplished including the profound legacy he left seems like a gross understatement. Steve set our Planning and Engineering Division up for long-term success, strengthening our ability to deliver vital civil works resources throughout the Pacific Northwest.



We are proud to call you a Portland District Distinguished Civilian Employee.