201113-N-TR763-1001 WASHINGTON (Nov. 13, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers a Birthday message to the Space Force. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 17:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|776903
|VIRIN:
|201113-N-TR763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108105622
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Gilday's Space Force Birthday Message, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT