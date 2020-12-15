Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, hosts the virtual 2020 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony to recognize the defense acquisition workforce for their outstanding accomplishments in support of the national defense strategy, Dec. 15, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 16:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|776890
|Filename:
|DOD_108105514
|Length:
|00:45:33
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ellen M. Lord Hosts 2020 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
