    Ellen M. Lord Hosts 2020 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, hosts the virtual 2020 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony to recognize the defense acquisition workforce for their outstanding accomplishments in support of the national defense strategy, Dec. 15, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 16:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 776890
    Filename: DOD_108105514
    Length: 00:45:33
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellen M. Lord Hosts 2020 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

