    6th ARW Refuels 20th FW

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 6th Air Refueling Wing conduct integrated training with Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Shaw Air Force Base
    MacDill Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    integrated training

