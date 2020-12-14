Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    201214-N-DA693-3003
    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 14, 2020) Audio from an interview with Cmdr. Jason Rice, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) director of public health and public health emergency officer, about the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the hospital Dec. 14. NMCSD and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (NHCP) were selected by the DOD's COVID Task Force to receive the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine based on recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to best support several criteria to include anticipated supply chain requirements, such as cold and bulk storage facilities; local population of at least 1,000 priority personnel across the military services; and sufficient medical personnel to administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    This work, NMCSD Interview with Cmdr. Rice, by PO3 Jacob L Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

