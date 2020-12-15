Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander and Caroline Bunch offer holiday greetings to the command.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 15:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|776880
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-ZS999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108105426
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Hometown:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC Commander's 2020 Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT