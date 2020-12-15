Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video B-roll -- COVID - 19 Vaccine arrives (No audio)

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Deidre Smith 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Dec. 15. and Staff unpack COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776875
    VIRIN: 201215-N-QA097-424
    Filename: DOD_108105366
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video B-roll -- COVID - 19 Vaccine arrives (No audio), by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    weeklyvideos
    COVID vaccine

