Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Weapon Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Angela Grice 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    For the past five years all soldier deaths by negligent discharge involved alcohol.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 14:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 776874
    VIRIN: 201215-A-XQ873-115
    PIN: 122001
    Filename: DOD_108105365
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Weapon Safety, by Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #holidaysafety #weaponsafety #negligentdischarge #soldierdeaths

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT