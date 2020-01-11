U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division fire the M777A2 Howitzer down range at Yakima Training Center Nov. 1, 2020. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776853
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-UC917-1041
|Filename:
|DOD_108105284
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment fire Howitzer at Yakima Training Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
