    Mark Wahlberg Cause_Exchange

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Special Message for the fans of the Army/Navy Game by Mark Wahlberg, actor and co-founder of Performance Inspired Nutrition. Courtesy of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776846
    VIRIN: 121520-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108105240
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Mark Wahlberg Cause_Exchange, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AAFES
    Army Navy Game
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Mark Wahlberg
    Shopmyexchange.com

