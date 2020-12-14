The first COVID-19 vaccinations arrived at JBSA-Lackland Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center and were administered on December 14, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 12:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776821
|VIRIN:
|201214-F-IK586-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108104946
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, First San Antonio Military Health System's COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, by Antonio Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
