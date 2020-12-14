Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First San Antonio Military Health System's COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Antonio Gonzalez 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The first COVID-19 vaccinations arrived at JBSA-Lackland Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center and were administered on December 14, 2020.

