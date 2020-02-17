"Ask the Corps" (The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed addressing the nation's STEM challenge our employees participate in mentorship programs, science fairs, robotics competitions and other educational opportunities. We are highlighting our children's curiosity with a video series called "Ask the Corps". Here, Kerrion asks Roberta the STEMBOT "How do you know how much water to hold in Lake Okeechobee?"