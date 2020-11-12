Col. Michael Phillips, 88th Air Base Wing Vice Commander, and Lt. Col. Joshua Wolfram, 88th Air Base Wing Comptroller Squadron Commander, appear in the second episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2020. The episode focuses on the topic “Team Minded.” (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 12:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|776810
|VIRIN:
|201211-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108104825
|Length:
|00:16:26
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Let’s Get it Wright - Team Minded - Deep Dive, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT