Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Let’s Get it Wright - Team Minded - Deep Dive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Phillips, 88th Air Base Wing Vice Commander, and Lt. Col. Joshua Wolfram, 88th Air Base Wing Comptroller Squadron Commander, appear in the second episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2020. The episode focuses on the topic “Team Minded.” (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 12:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 776810
    VIRIN: 201211-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108104825
    Length: 00:16:26
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let’s Get it Wright - Team Minded - Deep Dive, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Discussion
    USAF
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    Team Minded

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT