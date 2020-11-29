Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW departs for Shaw AFB integrated training

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage from Team MacDill's departure to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., for integrated training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776806
    VIRIN: 201129-F-FT779-0002
    Filename: DOD_108104730
    Length: 00:15:47
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARW departs for Shaw AFB integrated training, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Shaw Air Force Base
    MacDill Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    integrated training

