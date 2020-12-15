Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Amy Karpstein

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Amy Karpstein wishes a warm holiday greeting to friends and family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 09:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776798
    VIRIN: 201215-D-GW628-799
    Filename: DOD_108104668
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: GRASS VALLEY, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amy Karpstein, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT