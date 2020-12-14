Norfolk Naval Shipyard - COVID Testimonials

As Norfolk Naval Shipyard prepares to enter the holiday season during this global pandemic, we wanted to share with you a few personal stories related to COVID-19 from members of our workforce. These are shipyard employees who volunteered to share their personal journey and the effect COVID-19 had on their life.
We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!
Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.
