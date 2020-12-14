Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard - COVID Testimonials

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    As Norfolk Naval Shipyard prepares to enter the holiday season during this global pandemic, we wanted to share with you a few personal stories related to COVID-19 from members of our workforce. These are shipyard employees who volunteered to share their personal journey and the effect COVID-19 had on their life.

    We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!

    Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    COVID

