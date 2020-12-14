Norfolk Naval Shipyard - COVID Testimonials

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As Norfolk Naval Shipyard prepares to enter the holiday season during this global pandemic, we wanted to share with you a few personal stories related to COVID-19 from members of our workforce. These are shipyard employees who volunteered to share their personal journey and the effect COVID-19 had on their life.



We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!



Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.