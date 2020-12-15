Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight regularly perform ammunitions disposition request operations to safely dispose of munitions that are unserviceable due to damage or expiration.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 07:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776777
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108104475
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD is theBomb, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
