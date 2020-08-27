200827-N-EM691-1001 NAPLES, Italy ( Aug.27, 2020) An AFN News production of the selfless Naples Red Cross volunteers assisting those in restriction-of-movement with their grocery shopping. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 08:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776762
|VIRIN:
|200827-N-EM691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108104441
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Cross Grocery Shopping, by SN Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT