Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Cross Grocery Shopping

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    08.27.2020

    Video by Seaman Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    200827-N-EM691-1001 NAPLES, Italy ( Aug.27, 2020) An AFN News production of the selfless Naples Red Cross volunteers assisting those in restriction-of-movement with their grocery shopping. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 08:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776762
    VIRIN: 200827-N-EM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108104441
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Cross Grocery Shopping, by SN Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Red Cross
    Volunteers
    restriction-of-movement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT